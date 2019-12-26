Loading articles...

Male critically injured in Regent Park shooting

Last Updated Dec 26, 2019 at 7:27 am EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male is in hospital after a shooting in Regent Park on Christmas Day.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dundas and Sackville streets around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of gunshots.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

There is no word on suspects.

