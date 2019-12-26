Loading articles...

Police investigate human remains discovery in Brampton

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Peel Regional Police are investigating the discovery of human remains on the side of a highway in Brampton.

Police say they were called to a greenspace in the area of Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive just after 4:30 p.m.

Provincial police, who are on the scene assisting Peel police with road closures in the area, are believed to have made the initial discovery.

More to come

