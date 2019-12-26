Loading articles...

Moscow police again detain opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW — Police in Moscow have again detained Alexei Navalny, the most prominent foe of President Vladimir Putin and the governing United Russia party.

Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in recent years for organizing or participating in unsanctioned protests. His Foundation for Fighting Corruption organization has produced reports alleging corruption by top figures including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

Navalny was detained when police forced their way into his organization’s office Thursday, according to his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. There is no immediate information on charges against him.

The Associated Press

