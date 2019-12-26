Loading articles...

Man dead after being found injured outside Brampton home

Last Updated Dec 26, 2019 at 8:01 am EST

A man is dead after he was found injured outside of a home in Brampton on Christmas Day.

Peel paramedics were called to Sunny Meadow Boulevard near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road just before 11 p.m.

The man, believed to be around 50 years old, was found critically injured with “signs of trauma.”

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

The cause of death is not known.

