Loading articles...

Israel's embattled Netanyahu wins landslide in primary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, 15 December 2019. EPA/GALI TIBBON / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won a landslide victory in a primary election for leadership of the ruling Likud party.

Official results announced early Friday showed Netanyahu capturing 72 per cent of the votes, compared with 28% for challenger Gideon Saar.

Earlier, Netanyahu had declared a “huge victory.”

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:06 PM
Temps are on the rise later today. Misty, gloomy, drizzly today. Expecting very mild conditions for Friday, near…
Latest Weather
Read more