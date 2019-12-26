Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida waitress receives $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 26, 2019 1:41 pm EST
A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars with whom she had shared her financial woes.
Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount Tuesday. Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years.
Last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip, along with a message that said “Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.”
“They started to walk out and I picked it up and I was like, ‘What?’ and I started crying and he started crying and she starting crying and it was just totally amazing,” Baio told Tampa television station WTVT.
Thanks to the tip, Baio was able to buy gifts for family members and friends.