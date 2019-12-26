Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CBC says it cut Trump cameo from holiday flick before he was president
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 26, 2019 2:48 pm EST
TORONTO — The CBC is defending itself after U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son shared criticism of the public broadcaster for airing a version of “Home Alone 2” without his father’s cameo.
A spokesman for the CBC says the now-president’s “short scene” was cut for time when the broadcaster acquired rights to the film in 2014 — before Trump was elected.
The CBC released its statement after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted an article accusing the broadcaster of bias.
News of the truncated, Trump-less version of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was also picked up Thursday by Fox News and other right-wing American media outlets.
CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson says Trump’s scene was one of several cut from the 1992 holiday film to tighten its running time.
He says this is often done when a feature film is adapted for TV.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2019.
The Canadian Press
