Almaty airport says 7 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

MOSCOW — Almaty International Airport said seven people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT).

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The Associated Press

