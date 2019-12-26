Loading articles...

7 killed as migrant boats capsizes in lake in eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — A boat carrying migrants capsized in a lake in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing seven people on board, officials said. At least 64 migrants were rescued.

The boat sank in Lake Van as it approached the town of Adilcevaz in Bitlis province, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. It was carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Five of the migrants were found dead in the lake while two others died in a hospital, the statement said.

Turkey is a main crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe.

It was not immediately clear why the migrants were travelling on a boat and not by road. The lake is close to Iran but lies within Turkey’s borders.

The statement said the rescued migrants were taken to the hospital and shelters around Bitlis.

Gendarmerie forces, emergency teams and divers were pressing ahead with search-and-rescue operations, the statement said, adding that authorities had launched a formal investigation into the incident.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
CRASH - SB 400 south of King Rd. Right lane is blocked. Foggy conditions north of the city. Exercise caution.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:25 PM
Lots of clouds reported at Pearson right now and checking in at 2°. We’re halfway to the Guaranteed High! Watchin…
Latest Weather
Read more