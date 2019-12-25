Woman killed after being struck by UP Express train

A woman has died after being struck by an UP Express train early Tuesday morning.

The UP Express reported a fatality at Union Station shortly after midnight.

Toronto Paramedics confirm they attended the scene and say a female was pronounced dead. It’s unknown at this point what led to her being struck by the train.

Service was suspended for several hours, but has since resumed.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Akins tweeted the news, calling it “heartbreaking, but [at] Christmas makes it so very tragic.”

Akins added she was thinking of “the loved ones, our crew & customers tonight.”