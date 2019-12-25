Suspect arrested for attempted vehicle theft, victim taken to hospital in Mississauga

A man has been arrested for attempting to stealing a car in Mississauga Wednesday morning.

Peel police say they responded to reports of a vehicle rollover near Guildwood Road and Eglinton Street at 10 a.m.

It’s believed a person was warming up their car when the suspect attempted to steal it. During an altercation, the vehicle rolled over.

The suspect was taken into custody for theft of vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The victim was also transported to a trauma centre. The severity of both their injuries is unclear.

The intersection is closed in all directions as police investigate.