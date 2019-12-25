Loading articles...

Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide; 4 children safe

LAKELAND, Fla. — Three adults were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve while four young children were inside the home, authorities in Florida said.

The children were safely removed from the home after the shooting Tuesday night, Lakeland Police Capt. Ed Cain told reporters.

The three dead adults all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately identify them or say whether any of them were related to the children. All four of the children are believed to be younger than 10 years old, Cain said.

“It’s a very tragic situation on Christmas Eve that’s going to impact a lot of families,” Cain said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:58 AM
A very quiet drive early Christmas morning. No problems or delays on any of your major routes!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:56 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Monitoring conditions for the evening on Christmas Day when we may see some rain (green) in the #GTA and the potential for so…
Latest Weather
Read more