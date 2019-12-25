Loading articles...

Ninth earthquake in three days recorded off Canada's west coast

PORT HARDY, B.C. — Two more earthquakes have hit in the waters off Canada’s west coast on Christmas Day.

Earthquakes Canada says a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit 198 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C., shortly before 1 p.m. local time.

A smaller earthquake was also recorded at 8:25 a.m. about 153 kilometres west of Port Alice, B.C.

Officials say there are no reports of damage and a tsunami is not expected.

The pair of quakes comes after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Six earthquakes also shook Vancouver Island on Monday, ranging between magnitudes 4.3 and six.

Earthquakes Canada has said that the region, centred more than 100 kilometres off northwest Vancouver Island, is a hot spot for tremors of that strength.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2019.  

The Canadian Press

