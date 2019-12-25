Loading articles...

Man found dead in Montreal apartment shot woman in alleged attempted murder: police

Montreal police say a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following an alleged attempted murder in the city’s west end.

Police say they responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. about a man who had allegedly shot a woman in an apartment.

In the home, police found a 48-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the 60-year-old man found dead at the scene shot the female victim.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding what they describe as an attempted murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported on Dec. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press

