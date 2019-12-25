Drake re-releases music video after 'chair girl' cameo causes controversy

TORONTO — There’s a new version of Drake’s latest music video, this time without a cameo by a 20-year-old woman who threw a chair off a highrise balcony in downtown Toronto.

The Canadian artist announced the change on Instagram, reposting a message from the video’s director that says “certain people we don’t condone.”

The original music video for the song “War” featured a shot including Marcella Zoia, who became known as “chair girl” after she was filmed tossing a chair from a 45th-floor balcony, narrowly missing a highway.

Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in court last month.

She has yet to be sentenced, but prosecutors are seeking six months in prison.

Drake first acknowledged that Zoia was in the video on Christmas Eve, writing that he doesn’t pick extras.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press