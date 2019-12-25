Loading articles...

Man injured in Christmas day shooting in Mississauga

Last Updated Dec 25, 2019 at 7:35 am EST

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. CITYNEWS

A man is in hospital this morning after a shooting in Mississauga early Christmas morning.

Police say they were called to the scene at Hurontario Street and Britannia Road just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A victim was located on the scene and was taken to a trauma with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been made available at this point.

