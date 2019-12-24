Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in east end hit-and-run

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in the east end of the city.

Police say the woman was struck near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 6 p.m.

The woman has been taken to a trauma centre with head injuries which are said to be non-life threatening.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene, according to police.

