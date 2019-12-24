Loading articles...

Taking care of each other is the 'greatest' Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

Last Updated Dec 24, 2019 at 11:21 am EST

Screenshot of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivering his Christmas message on Dec. 24, 2019. TWITTER/@CanadianPM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to do what they do best this time of year — lend a hand where a hand is needed.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving, and for giving back.

And that, he says, means supporting those in need and reaching out to neighbours who might be alone for the holidays.

Trudeau says one of the greatest holiday traditions is taking care of each other — something Canadians do all year round.

The prime minister makes special note of Canada’s Armed Forces members.

In his message, Trudeau thanks them for their service, whether it’s at home or overseas.

