'Toronto is in a better place,' John Tory says in year-end interview

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Dec 24, 2019 at 10:50 am EST

From a new transit deal, to raising taxes, to pedestrian safety, Mayor John Tory sat down with reporter Momin Qureshi to talk about the year that was for Toronto, and what he wants ahead in 2020.

Listen to the full interview below.

