Male seriously injured in Thorncliffe Park shooting

Toronto police at the scene of a shooting on Thorncliffe Park Drive on Dec. 23, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A male is in hospital after a shooting at a highrise in the Thorncliffe Park area of the city.

Toronto police were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive near the Don Valley Parkway around midnight on Monday.

The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

There is no word on arrests or suspect information.

