The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 22, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Joker

2. Ad Astra

3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Hustlers

5. Rambo: Last Blood

6. Downton Abbey

7. Elf (2003)

8. Abominable (2019)

9. Code 8

10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Code 8

2. The Lighthouse (2019)

3. Midsommar

4. The Farewell

5. Official Secrets

6. Freaks

7. The Assassin

8. I See You

9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

10. Inside Lehman Brothers

