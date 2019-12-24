Loading articles...

Sorry, not sorry: Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series

TORONTO — Justin Bieber has delivered an early Christmas gift to fans, revealing details on an upcoming album and North American tour.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar posted a video to his social media platforms titled “#Bieber2020,” which promised there’s plenty of new music to come.

The “super-trailer,” as he called it on Instagram, features Bieber emerging from a shack and setting forth along a dusty road towards a deserted gas station.

He explains in a voiceover that his past mistakes and experiences have brought him to where he’s supposed to be.

Bieber says he’ll release a new single titled “Yummy” on Jan. 3.

He’ll also launch a 45-show North American tour which includes four Canadian stops, in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2019.

 

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

The Canadian Press

