Restaurant vandalized, condo building window shattered in CityPlace

A Halal restaurant was vandalized and a condo building had one of its windows shattered overnight Monday near Rogers Centre.

A broken window at Chin Chin Street Side Kitchen on Bremner Boulevard at Spadina Avenue on Dec. 24, 2019. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio

Chin Chin Street Side Kitchen on Bremner Boulevard had a rock thrown through their front window while nearby 81 Navy Wharf appeared to have its window shattered and has since been covered with a piece of cardboard.

81 Navy Wharf has cardboard on a window that was broken on Monday. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio

Toronto police tell CityNews they have launched a mischief investigation in connection with the vandalism.

Police not connecting post on ‘Boycott Halal’ Facebook page to vandalism

The vandalism at Chin Chin Street Side Kitchen came a few hours after the restaurant, which advertises itself as a 100 per cent Halal Asian Fusion restaurant, was featured on a “Boycott Halal in Canada” Facebook page.

Police are aware of the Facebook post, but have not connected it to the incident.

Manager Baba Diouf said he was shocked when he came into work on Monday morning and found the front glass shattered, but did say the owner of the restaurant was aware of the Facebook post.

The “Boycott Halal in Canada” Facebook page says it aims to “boycott all companies and organisations that promote or use Halal products and services in order to reduce demand and slow production.”

The term Halal means “permissible” in Arabic and often refers to the way animals are killed in accordance with Islamic rules, which include a prayer at the time of slaughter.