Police seek suspect in 2 separate assaults in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with two separate assaults in Brampton last weekend.

In the first incident on Dec. 22, a lone man approached a female in the area of Norton Place Park and Clark Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. The victim was physically assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The second incident took place approximately two kilometres away in the parking lot of a grocery store on Peel Centre Drive at around 7:36 p.m. In that attack, the female victim was threatened with a knife. A struggle took place with the victim suffering cuts to both hands. However, the suspect also sustained injuries under his right eye and scratches to his face.

The suspect is described as male black, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eleven, mid to late 30s with facial hair and a slim build.

In the first incident he was wearing a dark blue jacket, grey track pants, a grey hoody, dark coloured hat, black shoes with white soles.

In the second incident, the suspect was wearing black cargo-style pants, oversized camouflage hoody and black shoes with white soles.

In the first incident, the victim told police she detected a Caribbean accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.