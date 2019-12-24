Loading articles...

Police seek suspect in 2 separate assaults in Brampton

Video still of suspect wanted in two separate assaults in Brampton on Dec. 22. PRP/HO

Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with two separate assaults in Brampton last weekend.

In the first incident on Dec. 22, a lone man approached a female in the area of Norton Place Park and Clark Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. The victim was physically assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The second incident took place approximately two kilometres away in the parking lot of a grocery store on Peel Centre Drive at around 7:36 p.m. In that attack, the female victim was threatened with a knife. A struggle took place with the victim suffering cuts to both hands. However, the suspect also sustained injuries under his right eye and scratches to his face.

The suspect is described as male black, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eleven, mid to late 30s with facial hair and a slim build.

In the first incident he was wearing a dark blue jacket, grey track pants, a grey hoody, dark coloured hat, black shoes with white soles.

In the second incident, the suspect was wearing black cargo-style pants, oversized camouflage hoody and black shoes with white soles.

In the first incident, the victim told police she detected a Caribbean accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:09 PM
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 68 Warden: Detour southbound via Comstock Rd, Birchmount Rd and St Clair Ave E due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Monitoring conditions for the evening on Christmas Day when we may see some rain (green) in the #GTA and the potential for so…
Latest Weather
Read more