Loading articles...

Police investigating discovery of body in north Toronto

Toronto police are investigating the discovery of a body in north Toronto. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the north end of the city.

Forensic Services are on the scene on Romfield Driver in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street but police have not revealed many more details about the investigation.

Toronto Fire were called to the same location just before 4 p.m. for what was termed a grass or rubbish fire. It was then that they made the discovery of a body.

Police have not given any indication as to the gender or age of the victim or if foul play may be involved.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 68 Warden: Detour southbound via Comstock Rd, Birchmount Rd and St Clair Ave E due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Monitoring conditions for the evening on Christmas Day when we may see some rain (green) in the #GTA and the potential for so…
Latest Weather
Read more