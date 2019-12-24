Police investigating discovery of body in north Toronto

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the north end of the city.

Forensic Services are on the scene on Romfield Driver in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street but police have not revealed many more details about the investigation.

Toronto Fire were called to the same location just before 4 p.m. for what was termed a grass or rubbish fire. It was then that they made the discovery of a body.

Police have not given any indication as to the gender or age of the victim or if foul play may be involved.