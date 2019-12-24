Loading articles...

Police identify rapper Bvlly as victim in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say the victim of an early-morning homicide has been identified as a local rapper.

Durham Regional Police say Jahquar Stewart, who performed under the name Bvlly, died early Tuesday morning at a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Officers were called to the home around 3:00 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

They say Stewart, 24, was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The independent artist was building his name in Toronto’s rap scene following the debut of his first single “No Light Bag” in 2018.

He released the full-length album “Made in Austria” in September.

Police say they do not have any suspects in custody and are continuing their investigation.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @511Ontario: #Closure #Whitby #Hwy401 EB at Brock St - 1 left lane and shoulder are closed and will remain in place until December 27th…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Monitoring conditions for the evening on Christmas Day when we may see some rain (green) in the #GTA and the potential for so…
Latest Weather
Read more