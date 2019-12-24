Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nepal detains 122 Chinese on suspicion of financial crimes
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 24, 2019 12:42 am EST
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police in Nepal said Tuesday that they have detained 122 Chinese nationals who are suspected of being involved in financial crimes.
Police official Shailesh Thapa said the suspects were detained Monday from different places in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital.
Details of the cases were not released because the investigation was still open, but the suspects are likely to be presented before a judge to determine how long they can be held for investigation.
Among them were 116 men and eight women. They were held at different detention centres in Kathmandu.
Police were also investigating if they had violated immigration laws by overstaying their visas.
