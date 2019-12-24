Loading articles...

Journalist group protests Alberta war room's use of term reporters

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, centre, addresses attendees at a press conference to announce the launch of the Canadian Energy Centre at SAIT in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Fulmes

EDMONTON — A group for Canadian journalists wants staff in the Alberta government’s so-called war room to stop calling themselves reporters when speaking to the public.

Numerous cases have surfaced over the last week of Canadian Energy Centre employees in Calgary calling people for interviews and identifying themselves as reporters.

The Canadian Association of Journalists says that’s not what they are.

President Karyn Pugliese says real reporters are, at the very least, arms-length from government.

She says the war room, set up by the government to correct what it sees as misinformation about Alberta’s energy industry, has a mandate to support the industry and government policy.

A spokesman for the energy centre has said staff are not advised to call themselves reporters.

Pugliese says journalism relies on fact-checking, something already shown to be questionable in war room stories.

She says using the term reporter for workers in a government public relations office is Orwellian.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2019

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 west of the 400 collectors - centre lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:26 PM
Turning mainly cloudy across the #GTA but at least it’s not as windy! Our Guaranteed High today is 1°! - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more