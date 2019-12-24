Man injured in shooting near Jane and Finch

A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting near Jane and Finch Streets.

Police were called to Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent just before 2:30 p.m.

A male, approximately 18 years old, was found with gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital via an emergency run. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several shell casings were also located in the area.

Police are looking for four black males who were seen fleeing the area in a silver vehicle.