Man injured in shooting near Jane and Finch

Last Updated Dec 24, 2019 at 3:50 pm EST

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent. CITYNEWS/Alfredo Colangelo

A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting near Jane and Finch Streets.

Police were called to Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent just before 2:30 p.m.

A male, approximately 18 years old, was found with gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital via an emergency run. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several shell casings were also located in the area.

Police are looking for four black males who were seen fleeing the area in a silver vehicle.

