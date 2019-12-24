Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. rose 1.5 cents at 5.4100 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.25 cents at 3.8750 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 2.75 cents at $2.8574 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 2.5 cents at $9.3650 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.2265 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .05 cent at $1.4357 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .45 cent at $.7070 pound.

The Associated Press

