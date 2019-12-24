Loading articles...

Former Uber CEO Kalanick to resign from company's board

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former Uber CEO Kalanick will resign from the company's board next week, effectively severing ties with the company he co-founded a decade ago. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the board next week, effectively severing ties with the ride-hailing company he co-founded a decade ago.

Uber turbocharged the gig economy and since 2010 has logged 15 billion trips. Kalanick was ousted as CEO in the summer of 2017 with the company mired in numerous lawsuits.

The departure did not come as a surprise. Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of shares in the company, more than 90% of his holdings. Kalanick said Tuesday that he will be focusing on new businesses and philanthropy.

The Associated Press


