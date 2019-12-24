Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire, explosion at hotel injures 2 firefighters, 8 guests
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 24, 2019 11:15 am EST
LEBANON, N.H. — An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital, officials said.
None of the injuries suffered was life-threatening, officials said.
The explosion happened in the early morning hours at the Element Hotel in Lebanon, just after crews responding to a fire alarm entered the building, according to the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office. Officials are still investigating the cause, but they do not believe it was criminal in nature.
The five-story, 120-room hotel, which is part of the Marriott chain, suffered significant damage and will be closed for the foreseeable future. About 75 guests were moved to another hotel.
The Associated Press
