Loading articles...

Man in hospital after shooting in North York

Last Updated Dec 24, 2019 at 6:22 am EST

Toronto police at the scene of a shooting on Dollery Court in North York on Dec. 24, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man has serious but not life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North York.

Paramedics were called to a home on Dollery Court near Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man was apparently outside of a home with friends when a gunman in a vehicle drove up and opened fire.

Police have yet to release any suspect information.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Tire debris affecting lanes NB 400 North of the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:59 AM
We love everything about this!
Latest Weather
Read more