Loading articles...

Male dead after shooting in Oshawa

Last Updated Dec 24, 2019 at 5:59 am EST

Durham police investigate a fatal shooting at a townhouse complex on Chevron Prince Path in Oshawa on Dec. 24, 2019. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari

A male is dead after he was shot at a townhouse complex in Oshawa.

Durham regional police were called to the complex on Chevron Prince Path near Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue West around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on suspects.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Continues to be a nice, quiet start to your morning commute. Enjoy!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
We love everything about this!
Latest Weather
Read more