'Chair girl' makes brief appearance in new Drake video

Marcella Zoia a.k.a "Chair Girl" makes a brief appearance in Drake's new video "War." Photo credit: Drake/Youtube

The infamous “Chair girl,” who made headlines this year when she launched a chair off a balcony onto the Gardiner Expressway, makes a brief appearance in the new Drake video.

The video “War” was released Monday by the Toronto-born rapper and Marcella Zoia can be spotted briefly around the 2:38 mark.

Zoia pleaded guilty last month to mischief- causing danger to life for throwing a lawn chair over a 45th story balcony from a downtown Toronto high-rise.

No one was injured in the incident.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear at a sentencing hearing on Jan. 14.

