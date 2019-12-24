Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Chair girl' makes brief appearance in new Drake video
by News Staff
Posted Dec 24, 2019 11:05 am EST
Marcella Zoia a.k.a "Chair Girl" makes a brief appearance in Drake's new video "War." Photo credit: Drake/Youtube
The infamous “Chair girl,” who made headlines this year when she launched a chair off a balcony onto the Gardiner Expressway, makes a brief appearance in the new Drake video.
The video “War” was released Monday by the Toronto-born rapper and Marcella Zoia can be spotted briefly around the 2:38 mark.
Zoia pleaded guilty last month to mischief- causing danger to life for throwing a lawn chair over a 45th story balcony from a downtown Toronto high-rise.
No one was injured in the incident.
The 19-year-old is expected to appear at a sentencing hearing on Jan. 14.
VIDEO
