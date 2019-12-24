Brazil's Bolsonaro comes out of hospital after short stay

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital on Tuesday morning after a fall in the presidential residence.

Bolsonaro spent a night in observation in the armed forces’ hospital in the capital city of Brasilia and was discharged around 7:30 a.m. local time.

The presidency’s communications office confirmed that Bolsonaro had fallen and said he had been ordered to rest. It said examinations of his skull did not show any problems.

The president had slipped in the bathroom and banged his head, said local media, citing an unidentified assistant to Bolsonaro.

