5th suspect charged in alleged abduction and robbery, 1 still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the abduction and robbery of a Toronto man in November.

Police say a 21-year-old man was approached from behind by four people near the University of Toronto’s downtown campus on Nov. 16.

They say the man was allegedly choked and tasered and forced to withdraw money from a bank machine before being taken to an east-end motel, where he was held until he raised his credit limit.

Police say he was released after the suspects emptied his bank account.

Arthur McLean, 19, of Toronto was arrested on Monday and is facing several charges including kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, assault by choking and robbery with violence.

Four suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the incident.

Adisson Admoon, 20, of Mississauga was arrested on Dec. 3 and is facing the same charges as McLean.

Daeshawn Grant, 18, and Kaelin Sankar, 21, were arrested the day after the incident and are facing charges of using a credit card obtained by crime and committing an indictable offence while 21-year-old Tanika Galloway was charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery and assault.

The sixth suspect is described as male, black, between 20 and 25 years of age, six-feet-tall with a skinny build. He was wearing blue faded jeans, a grey/beige jacket, a grey hoodie, a red baseball hat with a white symbol and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.