Two quakes strike off B.C.'s coast, no damage or injuries

OTTAWA — Two earthquakes have struck off the northwest end of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada says the first tremor measured 5.1, while the second had a magnitude of 5.6.

The first quake struck at 8:44 a.m. local time and the second at 11:13 a.m. on Monday.

Both were more than 100 kilometres off the northern end of Vancouver Island in the Pacific Ocean and were measured at a depth of about five kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada says there were no tsunami warnings, no reports of damage or injuries from either quake, and none would be expected from quakes that size.

The area in the Pacific off Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii is a hot spot for quakes with movement from both the Queen Charlotte Fault and Cascadia Subduction Zone, although many of the quakes are never felt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

