Loading articles...

Police investigate 5 tow truck fires in Toronto, York Region

Last Updated Dec 23, 2019 at 7:16 am EST

A tow truck fire spread to a home on Drewry Avenue in North York on Dec. 23, 2019. CITYNEWS

Toronto and York police are investigating at least five reports of tow trucks set on fire early Monday morning.

Three of the tow trucks were torched in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue in North York.

Toronto Fire said one of the fires spread to a home on Drewry Avenue. Nobody was home at the time and the fire has since been knocked down.

Two of the other two truck fires were on Devondale and Connaught avenues.

Fire crews in York Region also responded to tow truck fires in Richmond Hill.

No injuries have been reported.

A tow truck on Devondale Avenue in North York was damaged in a fire on Dec. 23, 2019. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:33 AM
Two right collector lanes are now blocked before the ramp.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:39 PM
Do you like the mild weather? If so, you will LOVE Monday. 8 degrees and sunshine. Seasonal daytime high should be 0!
Latest Weather
Read more