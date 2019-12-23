Police investigate 5 tow truck fires in Toronto, York Region

Toronto and York police are investigating at least five reports of tow trucks set on fire early Monday morning.

Three of the tow trucks were torched in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue in North York.

Toronto Fire said one of the fires spread to a home on Drewry Avenue. Nobody was home at the time and the fire has since been knocked down.

Two of the other two truck fires were on Devondale and Connaught avenues.

Fire crews in York Region also responded to tow truck fires in Richmond Hill.

No injuries have been reported.