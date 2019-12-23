Loading articles...

Shots fired in Rexdale home invasion, no injuries

No injuries were reported after shots were fired during a home invasion overnight in Rexdale.

Officers were called to a home on Humheller Drive near Martin Grove Road and Westhumber Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Police said two suspects entered the home looking for someone inside.

One of the suspects opened fire inside the home and then fled the scene.

The suspect descriptions are not clear at this point.

