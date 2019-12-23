Loading articles...

Protests break out in Ivory Coast after Soro flight diverted

ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire — Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital after politician Guillaume Soro’s flight home was instead diverted to Ghana.

Conflicting reports emerged late Monday as to why Soro’s plane didn’t land in Ivory Coast as scheduled after the former rebel leader spent more than five months away.

Ivorian aviation officials insisted that it was Soro himself who requested the diversion.

Soro and his allies helped President Alassane Ouattara come to power when then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to step down during the violent 2010-2011 election.

However, Soro has distanced himself from Ouattara’s party with his ambitions for the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Vehicle in the ditch NB 404 north of Stouffville Rd. Emergency crews on scene blocking the two right lanes, expect delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:19 PM
It’s a sunny, warm, and breezy Monday! Fun fact: Today’s Guaranteed High is 8° and our normal high temperature is -1° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more