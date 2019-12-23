Loading articles...

Man stabbed in Parkdale

Last Updated Dec 23, 2019 at 3:47 pm EST

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Parkdale. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Parkdale on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene near King Street and Jameson Avenue just before 2 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There has been no suspect information released.

