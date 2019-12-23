Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,128.71, up 10.27 points.)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 30 cents, or 10.17 per cent, to $2.65 on 14 million shares.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSX:PPR). Energy. Up half a cent, or 11.11 per cent, to five cents on 5.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 9.36 per cent, to $1.87 on 4.8 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 3.66 per cent, to $5.94 on 4.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 0.53 per cent, to $1.88 on 4.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 18 cents, or 3.19 per cent, to $5.82 on 4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. — Bombardier Inc. says its two updated Global business jets have received certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The Montreal-based transportation company says the Global 5500 and Global 6500 obtained certification about three months after receiving certification from Transport Canada and European authorities. Bombardier also says the first Global 6500 aircraft has been delivered to launch customer HK Bellawings Jet Ltd. of Hong Kong, which signed a letter of intent to buy up to 18 Global 6500 and new Global 7500 aircraft.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. — Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell to their lowest level in more than two years Monday after the announcement on the weekend that Cam Battley had suddenly stepped down as chief corporate officer. In a news release Saturday, the company says Battley has stepped away from his role without specifically saying why, although it points out he was appointed to MedReleaf Australia’s board in November. It says the appointment has been approved by Australian authorities and notes MedReleaf Australia is a privately held medical cannabis company in which Aurora has a 10 per cent stake as well as 50 per cent voting rights.

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Down 22 cents to $33.20. Videotron says it has reached a deal to buy northwest Quebec-focused Teledistribution Amos Inc., also known as Cable Amos, and its television and internet network. Montreal-based Videotron says the acquisition will give residents in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region access to services including Helix, its new home entertainment and management platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., says it had already planned to expand in the area but that the takeover will allow it to connect an even greater number of residents.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX:CIX). Down 15 cents to $21.81. CI Financial Corp. says it’s continuing to build its U.S. presence through the acquisition of a majority stake in One Capital Management, a registered investment adviser based in California. The companies didn’t announce the value of CI’s investment or the size of its majority holding once the deal closes. But Toronto-based CI Financial says One Capital’s expertise in wealth management fits its plan of expanding and updating its wealth management advisory services. Among other things, One Capital has specializations in family office, or ultra high-net-worth, services.

Brookfield Infrastructure. (TSX:BIP.UN). Up 97 cents to $64.61. Brookfield Infrastructure and its partners will acquire Ohio-based phone company Cincinnati Bell Inc. in a friendly deal valued at US$2.6 billion, including debt, the companies announced Monday. Cincinnati Bell’s board of directors has unanimously approved the Brookfield offer but the deal requires shareholder and regulatory approval. The Cincinnati-based telecom company’s shareholders will get US$10.50 per share cash, which is 36 per cent above Friday’s closing stock price. In return, Brookfield will acquire a network that services residential and enterprise customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press