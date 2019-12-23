Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mayor says landslides kill at least 15 in Burundi's capital
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 23, 2019 7:37 am EST
NAIROBI, Kenya — The mayor of Burundi’s capital says at least 15 people have been killed by landslides caused by heavy rains over the weekend.
Bujumbura Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa on Sunday evening said another 30 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the landslides earlier in the day north of the capital.
One 50-year-old survivor who gave her name only as Angele said she lost her four children and her husband when their house was destroyed. She said she was spared because she had been away at work.
Other residents told The Associated Press they feared the toll would be higher as searches continued for missing people.
Security Minister Alian Guillaume Bunyoni during a visit to affected neighbourhoods said authorities would install provisional shelters for those who lost their homes.
Heavy rains in recent weeks across East Africa have killed scores of people. Earlier this month, authorities in Burundi said at least 28 people died in landslides.
The Associated Press
