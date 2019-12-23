Man arrested after $1.5M worth of drugs allegedly seized

The second largest fentanyl bust in the Durham Region has led to one arrest and the seizure of over $1.5 million worth of drugs, according to police.

“Project Burza” saw five search warrants executed at different locations in Toronto, York and Durham.

Some of the alleged seized items included 14.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth, as well as cocaine and MDMA.

Investigators also recovered a loaded firearm, ammunition and $70-thousand in cash.

The Dung Nguyen, 41, of Richmond Hill is facing multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.