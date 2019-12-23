Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery rose .4 cent at $5.40 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at $3.8840 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 8.6 cents at $2.87 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 5.4 cents at 9.344 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .07 cent at $1.2190 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .37 cent at $1.4370 a pound; Feb. lean hogs dropped .30 cent at .7075 a pound.

The Associated Press

