Loading articles...

Germany: passengers stop runaway tram as driver passes out

BERLIN — Passengers on a tram in Germany forced their way into the cab and stopped the speeding vehicle after the driver passed out and they couldn’t get the emergency brake to work.

Police in Bonn said several passengers called the emergency line shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday to report that they couldn’t get the driver to respond and that the tram had skipped several stops.

Getting instructions on the phone from officials, passengers smashed a window of the driver’s cab and managed to stop the tram. No one was hurt.

The 47-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, which released him on Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear why he passed out.

The city transport authority said the emergency brake handle doesn’t in itself stop the tram but sends a signal to the driver. He decides whether to stop the vehicle, but in this case he couldn’t.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:33 AM
Two right collector lanes are now blocked before the ramp.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:39 PM
Do you like the mild weather? If so, you will LOVE Monday. 8 degrees and sunshine. Seasonal daytime high should be 0!
Latest Weather
Read more