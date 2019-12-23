Germany: 11 migrants found in refrigerated truck on highway

BERLIN — German police say 11 migrants have been freed from a refrigerated truck on a highway in Bavaria.

Police on Monday said the Afghans, aged 14 to 31, apparently boarded the Turkish truck loaded with fruit in Serbia, news agency dpa reported.

They were found on Saturday after the truck’s driver heard knocking noises from the truck at a highway rest area near Passau, close to the Austrian border. Police opened the truck and found the migrants, who complained about breathing problems.

Police said the truck driver gave them credible assurances that he had known nothing about the passengers. The truck was headed for Belgium.

The Associated Press