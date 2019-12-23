Loading articles...

Gasoline station explodes in Bosnia, at least 1 person dead

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnia’s police say at least one person was killed and several were injured when a car plunged into a gasoline station in the eastern part of the country on Monday, triggering a huge explosion.

Police cordoned off the area near the town of Zvornik on the border with Serbia, fearing more blasts of gasoline storage tankers.

Video footage from the scene show huge smoke billowing from the station. Traffic has been halted.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

The Associated Press

