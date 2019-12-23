Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Durable Goods
by Matt Ott, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 23, 2019 8:36 am EST
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, Kan. On Monday, Dec. 23, the Commerce Department releases its November report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell 2% in November, led by a large decrease in orders for defence aircraft and parts. A closely watched category that tracks business investment ticked up 0.1%.
The Commerce Department said Monday that the drop in orders for durable goods last month was the biggest decline since May. Orders have fallen in two of the past three months. October’s number was revised down to 0.2% from a 0.6% gain.
Transportation equipment orders fell 5.9%, its biggest decline since May. Excluding transportation, new orders were flat.
